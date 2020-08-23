John Kehoe

Preceded in death by: his parents; two brothers, Larry and Donald Kehoe; a sister, Mary Winkey; a brother-in-law, Merlyn Wrage.

As were his wishes, his body has been cremated. Memorial Service will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, August 25, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Cedar Falls, with entombment at the Mt. Olivet Cemetery Columbarium, Waterloo. Full military rites will be conducted by the Evansdale Amvets Post 31, assisted by the Iowa Army Honor Guard. Public visitation will be one hour prior to services at the church. We request anyone attending the visitation and or funeral to please wear a face covering. Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway is in charge of arrangements.

Memorials may be directed to the Cedar Valley Hospice Home, or the Northeast Iowa Foodbank, both in Waterloo; or the Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration 2700 Horizon Dr. Suite 120, King of Prussia, PA. 19406.

Mike loved his family dearly, never knew a stranger, took pride in his Irish heritage, and always enjoyed a vigorous debate! He was known and loved by many and will be missed greatly!

