John Kehoe

(1945-2020)
CEDAR FALLS—John “Mike” Kehoe, 75, of Cedar Falls, died Thursday, August 20, at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home surrounded by his family.
Mike was born July 16, 1945, in Waterloo, the son of John Francis and Mary Frances Speirs Kehoe. He married Barbara Marks on October 22, 1966, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Waterloo.
Mike graduated from Columbus High School in 1963. He served in the Iowa Army National Guard; graduated from the IBEW apprenticeship program and obtained his journeyman electrician license. He worked as a Journeyman Electrician through IBEW Local 288, until 1984. Mike became Waterloo’s Chief Electrical Inspector until his retirement in 2008. He earned his certification and served on the IAEI local and international boards as Executive Board Secretary and on numerous committees. After retirement, Mike and Barb spent their winters traveling to Texas and Alabama.
Survivors include: his wife, Barb, of Cedar Falls; a son, Ryan (Erika) Kehoe of Rochester, Minn; a daughter, Danielle (Sveinn) Storm of Sioux City; eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; a brother, Bill Kehoe of West Des Moines; three sisters, Sharon (Rick) Plummer, twin sister, Joan (Dennis) Bracken and Diane Kehoe, all of Waterloo; three sisters-in-law, Marlys Kehoe of Southlake, Texas, Karen Kehoe and Connie Wrage both of Waterloo.
Preceded in death by: his parents; two brothers, Larry and Donald Kehoe; a sister, Mary Winkey; a brother-in-law, Merlyn Wrage.
As were his wishes, his body has been cremated. Memorial Service will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, August 25, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Cedar Falls, with entombment at the Mt. Olivet Cemetery Columbarium, Waterloo. Full military rites will be conducted by the Evansdale Amvets Post 31, assisted by the Iowa Army Honor Guard. Public visitation will be one hour prior to services at the church. We request anyone attending the visitation and or funeral to please wear a face covering. Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials may be directed to the Cedar Valley Hospice Home, or the Northeast Iowa Foodbank, both in Waterloo; or the Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration 2700 Horizon Dr. Suite 120, King of Prussia, PA. 19406.
Mike loved his family dearly, never knew a stranger, took pride in his Irish heritage, and always enjoyed a vigorous debate! He was known and loved by many and will be missed greatly!
Online condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoff grarup.com.
Service information
10:00AM-11:00AM
705 Main St.
Cedar Falls, IA 50613
11:00AM
705 Main St.
Cedar Falls, IA 50613
