{{featured_button_text}}
John Kates

John Kates

John Kates of West Des Moines lost his battle with cancer September 6th, 2019.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Please see full obituary at www.desmoinescremation.com.

To plant a tree in memory of John Kates as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Events

Load comments