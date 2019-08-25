(1918-2019)
WAVERLY — John Kalainoff, 101, of Waverly, died Thursday, Aug. 22, at Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community, Waverly.
He was born July 20, 1918, in Logan County, N.D., son of Nicolai “Nick” and Tatiana “Anna” (Grekoff) Kalainoff. On Oct. 4, 1941, he married Madeline Wilson at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Waterloo. She preceded him in death in 1999.
John graduated from Plainfield High School. He and his wife farmed for six years at Jamestown, N.D., then farmed in the Clarksville and Alta Vista communities from 1953 until retirement in 1989. In retirement, they lived in Denver. After his wife’s death, John continued to live in Denver until becoming a resident at Bartels in 2016.
Survived by: two daughters, Karen (Jim) Crigler of Arizona and Patricia (Bill) Buss of Denver; a son, Robert (Rhonda) Kalainoff of Clarksville; eight grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.
Preceded in death by: his parents; his wife; three sisters, Minnie, Doris and Ethel; and three brothers, George, Matt and James.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 29, at St. Mary Catholic Church, with burial at Willow Lawn Cemetery in Plainfield. Visitation is 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly, where there will be a 7 p.m. Scripture service. Visitation will also be for an hour before services at the church.
Memorials in lieu of flowers: to St. Mary Catholic Church or the Alzheimer’s Association.
Online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.
John loved to farm and was an avid conservationist. During his farming years he was active within the NFO (National Farming Organization). In his free time, he enjoyed flying airplanes and especially enjoyed time spent with his family.
