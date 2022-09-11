November 26, 1931-September 6, 2022

JANESVILLE-John (Johnny) Junior Folkerds, age 90, of Janesville, Iowa, passed away Tuesday, September 6, 2022, at ProMedica in Waterloo of natural causes.

Johnny was born on November 26, 1931, in rural Butler County, Iowa, the son of Harm and Florence (VanOsten) Folkerds. He received his education and graduated from the Dumont High School in 1950. Johnny served in the U.S. Army from December 2, 1952 until his honorable discharge on December 1, 1954. He served overseas in the Korea War zone.

On December 14, 1954, John was united in marriage to Esther Vernetta Brocka in the Unity Presbyterian Church in Clarksville, Iowa. Johnny worked at different jobs in Cedar Falls, and in 1980, he was hired by the U.S. Post Office to be a rural mail carrier until his retirement in 1988, from a job he dearly loved.

During his retirement years he spent lots of spare time attending school activities of his two grandchildren during their growing up years. Lots of ball games, school activities, and later many rodeos which took Grandpa and Grandma to many different places. He was a driver at times to the activities, both at home and out of state. He dearly loved both Cody and Kenzie and all the activities they were engaged in.

He was active with the Janesville Cedar River Riders Horse Club, served as President of the Dumont Alumni

Association for many years and was a member of the Janesville American Legion Post. He was a past member of Washington Chapel where he was active with the youth group and served as Sunday School Superintendent for several years. He currently was a member of Janesville United Methodist Church. The family enjoyed many years of Rural Letter Carriers activities which took trips to many different states. Johnny loved to travel; many trips were taken during his lifetime for vacations which included two trips to Hawaii, Alaska and 48 states of the U.S.A.

Johnny is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Esther Folkerds of Janesville, one son, Gary of Janesville, two grandchildren, Cody Burkholder of Dayton and Kenzie Burkholder of Janesville, two great grandchildren, Cayden Burkholder of Dayton and Shawn Higgins of Janesville. He is preceded in death by his parents, daughter Mari Lynne Burkholder, three sisters; Etta Kuhlers, Marie O’Brien and Minnie Ragsdale.

Visitation will be held from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, September 11, 2022, at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly and for an hour prior to the service on Monday. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, September 12, at the Janesville United Methodist Church with Pastor Laurie Riley officiating. Burial with military rites by the Janesville American Legion Post #522 will be performed in the Oak Hill Cemetery in Parkersburg. Memorials may be directed to the family and on-line condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.

Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is in charge of arrangements. 319-352-1187