July 9, 1927-May 15, 2022

TRAER-John Jerome Kvidera, 94, of Plainfield, Indiana and formerly of Traer, passed away Sunday, May 15, 2022 with family by his side. A Memorial Service and Interment will be held at a later date in Iowa.

John was born on July 9, 1927, in Otter Creek Township, Tama County, Iowa, the son of James and Helen (Kunc) Kvidera.

John served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and was stationed in Germany as a radio operator.

On June 26, 1954, he was united in marriage to Patricia Morrissey at the Divine Savior Catholic Church in Los Angeles, CA.

John began farming when they moved back to Iowa. Years later they moved off the farm and he continued to work in farm-related jobs. After retirement, he enjoyed working at the Meskwaki Bingo and Casino. He was a member of the St. Paul Catholic Church in Traer, the American Legion and the VFW. John was very proud of his Czech heritage. His hobbies included playing cards, woodworking and crafts. You may have been lucky enough to have received one of his cork creations or birdhouses. John never met a stranger, always had a friendly smile and was quick with a joke. He enjoyed watching and attending sporting events but his greatest joy was his children, grandchildren and two great-grandsons. He was so proud of his family.

Survivors include his wife of sixty-seven years, Pat; his children, Michelle (Charles) Record of Indianapolis, IN, Jerry (Kathy) Kvidera of Edina, MN, Mark (Kate) Kvidera of Lafayette, CO, and Kelli (Tim) Staut of Buffalo, MN; eight grandchildren Megan Schaffner, Sarah Record, Allison Gottlieb, Abigail Carpenter; Max Kvidera, John Carlos Kvidera, Emma Staut and Claudia Staut; and two great-grandsons Patrick and Caleb Schaffner; and many nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death were his parents; his brothers William, James, Stephen, Charles and Ralph; and nephews Lee, Kent, Maurice and Kevin Kvidera.

Memorials can be directed to St Paul Catholic Church or Kubik-Finch Post 142 American Legion in Traer.

Condolences may be sent to Pat’s current address at Brownsburg Meadows 2 E. Tilden Drive, Room 418, Brownsburg, IN 46112.

Kruse-Phillips Funeral Home, Tama-Toledo, is assisting the family with the local arrangements.