December 8, 1940-April 15, 2023

TAMA-John James Willett, 82, of Tama, passed away Saturday, April 15, 2023 at Sunny Hill Care Center in Tama. A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 11:00 AM at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Tama with Pastor Warren Riley officiating. A Memorial Visitation will be held Friday, April 21, 2023 from 4-7 PM at Kruse-Phillips Funeral Home in Tama.

John James Willett was born December 8, 1940 the son of Walter James Willett and Marie Valrae Hutchinson Willett at Marshalltown, Iowa.

John was raised in Tama, Iowa and attended the Iowa Braille and Sight Savings School in Vinton, Iowa and graduated from Tama High School in 1960. He then entered the University of Iowa and received his Bachelor of Arts Degree in August of 1963 with a major in political science and a minor in speech. He then entered the University of Iowa College of Law and graduated in June of 1966. He successfully passed the bar examination and was admitted into practice in Iowa in June of 1966. He joined his father Walter J. Willett and his grandfather James H. Willett in the Willett and Willett law firm in Tama.

On September 8, 1963 John married Sally Jo Kriegel in Tama. They had two children, Ann Marie and David John. Ann passed away in 2016.

In 1969, John and his father opened a branch office in Dysart and the firm has continued to operate offices in Tama and Dysart. His grandfather, James H. Willett, died in 1967 and his father continued to be active in the firm until 1985 when he retired.

John was a member of the American Bar Association, the Iowa State Bar Association as well as the Tama County Bar Association. He was past president of the Tama County Bar Association and served as the Regional Vice President of the Municipal Attorney Association. He served as attorney for the cities of Tama, Garwin, Dysart and Montour.

In August of 1985 he was appointed to the position of Tama County Judicial Magistrate and continued to serve in that capacity until August of 2005, having been reappointed four times. He enjoyed serving with fellow magistrates John Felts and Ann Kuhter.

John was an avid follower of the Iowa Hawkeyes athletic teams and was a lifelong Chicago Cubs and Green Bay Packers Fan.

John truly enjoyed his profession as he liked dealing with people. He was proud that he had the trust of people in dealing with their affairs.

He was a positive and upbeat person who enjoyed his family and friends.

He is survived by his wife Sally J. Willett and his son David John Willett (Kristen) of Powell, Ohio, grandchildren Hayley Sweetin Tufano (Mario), Gavin Sweetin, Alana Willett, great grandchildren Dean and Charlize Tufano. He is also survived by his sister Mary Ann Willett Doran of Mission, Texas; two brothers, James William Willett (Paula) of Cedar Rapids, Iowa and Richard Jay Willett (Sue) of Garland, Texas. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death were his parents; his daughter, Ann; his brother-in-law, J.F. Doran; and his nephew, Jeff Doran.

A memorial fund will be established.