CEDAR FALLS-John “Jack” Schultz, 89, of Cedar Falls, died Monday, December 28, 2020 at Western Home Communities Nation Cottage of natural causes. Jack was born September 9, 1931 in Postville, Iowa, the son of Cloy & Viola (Weihe) Schultz. He married high school sweetheart, Patricia Ruckdaschel, on June 14, 1952 in Postville. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War from 1952-1954. Jack attended Luther College where he participated in and was the first person to letter in four sports in one year; football, wrestling, track and baseball. He graduated from Luther College in 1956 and started teaching in Cedar Falls that same year. He was inducted into the Luther College Hall of Fame in 1975 and then in 2005, he was the first person inducted into the Postville Hall of Fame. He was an educator and coach in the Cedar Falls School System from 1956-1993. Other activities he enjoyed include wilderness camping, hiking, canoeing and the Iditarod in Alaska. He loved traveling to Alaska and Oregon to visit his families.