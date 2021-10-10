 Skip to main content
John “Jack” Paul Lord

June 30, 1940-September 8, 2021

John “Jack” Paul Lord, 81, of Waterloo, died Wednesday, September 8, Mercy One Waterloo Medical Center. Celebration of Life will be Saturday, October 16, from 1 -5 pm at the Waterloo Boat House located at 707 Park Rd. The building is ADA accessible and light refreshments will be offered. The family request casual dress for those attending.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to the family.

Online condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com

