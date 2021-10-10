June 30, 1940-September 8, 2021
John “Jack” Paul Lord, 81, of Waterloo, died Wednesday, September 8, Mercy One Waterloo Medical Center. Celebration of Life will be Saturday, October 16, from 1 -5 pm at the Waterloo Boat House located at 707 Park Rd. The building is ADA accessible and light refreshments will be offered. The family request casual dress for those attending.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to the family.
Online condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.