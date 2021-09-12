 Skip to main content
John “Jack” Paul Lord
June 30, 1940-September 8, 2021

WATERLOO-John “Jack” Paul Lord, 81, of Waterloo, died Wednesday, September 8, Mercy One Waterloo Medical Center.

He was born June 30, 1940, in Chicago, IL, the son of Earl and Florence Hinkle Lord. He married Geraldine “Gean” Boland on August 14, 1965, in Chicago, IL.

Jack graduated from Butler University in 1964 and was a longtime teacher and coach in the Chicago Catholic League and Waterloo West High School. He also coached at Wartburg College.

Survivors include: his wife: Gean of Waterloo, his children, John (Deb) Lord of Waverly, Kevin (Stacie Peterson) of Des Moines, Tracy Lord of Chicago, IL, and Mike (Renita) Lord of Des Moines; his seven grandchildren.

Preceded in death by: his parents; his aunt and uncle, Lois and Paul Hinkle.

Celebration of Life Gathering will take place at later date. Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway is assisting the family.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to the family.

Online condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.

