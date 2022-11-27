August 19, 1930-November 25, 2022

GLADBROOK-John “Jack” Osborn, 92, of Gladbrook, IA passed away Friday, November 25, 2022, at The Elms in Reinbeck, IA. Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at Peace United Church of Christ in Gladbrook. Visitation will be 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at Peace United Church of Christ in Gladbrook. Interment will take place at Maple Hill Cemetery in Gladbrook. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Peace United Church of Christ in Gladbrook, Iowa, or the Gladbrook-Lincoln Ambulance Service. Online condolences may be sent to www.andersonfhs.com.

John (Jack) William Osborn, age 92, of Reinbeck (formerly of Gladbrook), Iowa, was born the son of Ferrell and Faye (Stewart) Osborn on August 19, 1930, in rural Benton County, Iowa. Jack graduated from Beaman High School in 1948 and served our country from 1951 through 1953 in the U.S. Army at Camp Chaffee, Arkansas, and Fort Bliss, Texas.

On September 2, 1953, Jack was united in marriage with Laura Emma Kuehl at Peace United Church of Christ in Gladbrook, and they were blessed with four children and 69 years of marriage. Jack and Laura farmed near Gladbrook until their retirement in 1999.

Growing up, Jack enjoyed playing basketball and baseball. He was an active 4-H member and raised a reserve grand champion calf. As an adult, Jack enjoyed many family fishing vacations in Minnesota and Canada, an Alaskan cruise, trips to Germany and England, league bowling, playing cards with family and friends, and joining with his family to play board games or work on jigsaw puzzles.

In his later years, you could find Jack playing cards with his friends at the “Man Cave” in Gladbrook or sitting in his chair, tirelessly working on Sudoku puzzles. Throughout his life, he became well known for his innate sense of humor and clever comebacks.

Jack is survived by his wife Laura; daughter Kari O. (Pat) Narey of Waterloo; sons Steve Osborn and Jim (Deb) Osborn of Gladbrook; daughter-in-law Jill Osborn of Shorewood, Minnesota; sister Jeanne Menninga of Gladbrook; sister Mary Cecak of Toledo; 7 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Jack was preceded in death by his son John, brothers Ed and Bob, sister Alice, sisters-in-law Fannie and Francis, and brothers-in-law Verlys, Laverne, Hank, and Marvin.

The family extends heartfelt appreciation to the entire staff at The Elms/Parkview Manor in Reinbeck and UnityPoint Hospice for their loving and compassionate care.