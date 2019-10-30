(1934-2019)
STRAWBERRY POINT — John “Jack” Moyna, 85, of Elkader, formerly of Strawberry Point, died Thursday, Oct. 24.
He was born April 21, 1934, in Strawberry Point to Katherine “McCormick” Moyna and Cecile Moyna. He married Erika Schoenfeld in 1954.
John was the president of C.J. Moyna & Sons Inc. for over 50 years. From 1953 to 1956, he served in the U.S. Army as a heavy equipment operator.
Survived by: his wife; his children, Linda Moyna and John Bush of Fairbank, Sue and Mike Robinson of Bartlett, Ill., John P. and Doris Moyna of Elkader, and Tena and Tom Niles of Yelm, Wash.; his grandchildren, Brandon and Pam Niles of Lafayette, Lo., Sarah and Andrew Avila of Roy, Wash., Carissa Moyna of Ames, Katrina Moyna of Elkader, Ashley Moyna of Minneapolis, Caitlin Robinson and Pat Cummings of Chicago, and Kelsey Robinson and Brian Cook of Manhattan Beach, Calif.; his great-grandchildren, Thomas Niles, Addison and Miles Avila; a honorable daughter, Elise Bergan of Edgewood; a brother, Mike (Kathy) Moyna of Weslaco, Texas; a brother-in-law, Milford “Muff” Koehn of St. Olaf; and a sister-in-law, Judy Moyna of Elkader.
Preceded in death by: his parents; a sister, Patricia Koehn; and a brother, Jerry Moyna.
Services: 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Elkader, followed by a luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the C.J. Moyna & Sons, Inc. Shop, 4412 Hwy. 13 North, Elkader. Inurnment will be held at a later date. Visitation will be from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1, at the church, with a 6:30 p.m. prayer service. Visitation also from 8 to 9:30 a.m. before services Saturday at the church. Leonard-Grau Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Elkader, is assisting the family.
Memorials in lieu of flowers: may be directed to Elkader Fire and Ambulance, Elkader, and Camp Courageous, Monticello.
John’s life was a legacy. He touched the lives of all of us. Either it was advice, lending an ear, helping solve problems, or just giving out a line of “blarney.” His final wish for all of us is to live life, work hard, and to love unconditionally.
