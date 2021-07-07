December 25, 1930-June 29, 2021

WATERLOO-John “Jack” L. Smith, 90, of Waterloo, died Tuesday, June 29, 2021 at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center.

He was born December 25, 1930, in Waterloo, son of Louis W. and Opal E. Honaker Smith. Jack graduated from Waterloo West High School in 1949 and attended Iowa State Teachers College for two years. He served in the U.S. Navy Reserves for eight years.

Jack married Joan B. Cohea November 1952 in Waterloo; they later divorced. He married Rowena Joyce Allan Ehlenfeldt on May 29, 1970, in Waterloo. Jack owned and operated Smith Jewelry from 1957 to 1992.

Jack was 50-year Mason with the Martin Lodge #624, member of the Cedar Rapids Consistory, Al Kahir, and was a Shriner. He was a member of the Waterloo Watch Makers Guild which later became Waterloo Jewelers Guild where he was past president and secretary.

Survived by his wife, Rowena of Waterloo; son, Kelvin “Kelly” (Marcie) Smith of Panama City Beach‚ FL; two step-daughters, Susan (Don) Dufel of Hudson‚ and Deborah (Ron) Rubenbauer of Marshalltown; eight grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by his parents.

Memorial Services 11:00 AM July 10 at Kearns Funeral Service Kimball Chapel in with burial in Waterloo Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation for one hour prior to service at the funeral home. Memorials may be directed to the Salvation Army. Visit www.KearnsFuneralService.com for more.