Jack (John Joseph Jr.) Gorman died peacefully in his home near Milwaukee on April 25, 2019.
He was born to Helen (Luhring) and John Gorman on March 5, 1928 in Waterloo, Iowa. He attended OLVA school. He worked at Rath Packing Company from 1946 until it closed.
In 1948 he married Luella Royer. They had five children, Larry (Ellen McManus) from Chicago, Jackie (Sherry Cmiel) from Lakewood WA, Joe (Deb) from Appleton WI, Ann from Milwaukee, and Richard from Ankeny, IA. He had three grandchildren, Erin (Mike) Gille, John Kevin, also known as Jack (Jenna Henning) and Kelsey (Chris) Scholtens as well as two great-grandsons, Xander Gille and Connor Scholtens. He has numerous nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews and even a few great-greats.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Luella, and his seven brothers and sisters, Dan Gorman, Thelma Whorton, Eileen Hanson, Jeanne Kullen, Fred Gorman, Mike Gorman, and Mary Jo Colgan.
He will be remembered with love for his kindness, his beautiful smile, and his ability to make his grandchildren and great nieces and nephews laugh by doing somersaults when he was well into his 70’s.
A Memorial Mass will take place at 10:30 a.m. on June 1, in Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Waterloo. Friends may call at the church for an hour before services. Memorials can be made to Presbyterian Home & Services Education Assistance Foundation (Dickson Hollow) in lieu of flowers. Dickson Hollow, W156N4881, Pilgrim Rd, Menomonee Falls, WI, 53051.
