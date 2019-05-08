{{featured_button_text}}
John "Jack" Hayden

 Jack Hayden

(1928-2019)

ELMA — John “Jack” Hayden, 90, of Elma, died Sunday, May 5, at MercyOne in New Hampton.

He was born Dec. 16, 1928, to Earl and Mable (Gleason) Hayden. On Nov. 27, 1957, he married Kay Thompson at Immaculate Conception Church in Elma.

Jack graduated from Immaculate Conception High School in Elma. He began his trucking career helping run his family-owned Hayden Dray Line, later becoming Hayden Truck Line. He spent the majority of his career hauling livestock and grain. In 1951, Jack was drafted into the U.S. Army, serving during the Korean War until his honorable discharge in 1957.

Jack was involved in his community serving as mayor, councilman and on the fire department. He was a member of the American Legion for more than 65 years along with the Alta Vista VFW, receiving his quilt of valor in November 2018. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus and Immaculate Conception Church.

Survived by: his wife; his children, Kim (Rod Williams) Hayden-Hudson of Hiawatha and Neil (Beverly) Hayden of Atkins; three sisters-in-law; and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.

Preceded in death by: his parents; and a brother, Merle (Lorraine) Hayden.

Memorial service: 11 a.m. today, May 8, at Immaculate Conception Church, with burial at Calvary Cemetery, both in Elma. Visitation will be for an hour before services at the church.

Memorials: may be directed to the family.

Condolences may be left at www.conway-markhamfh.com.

In the rare event of down time, Jack enjoyed playing and umpiring softball. He was an avid Minnesota Twins, Hawkeye and Green Bay Packer fan. Playing games with his family was his favorite pastime.

