September 14, 1940-November 19, 2022

WATERLOO-John “Jack” H. Rooff, 82, of Waterloo, Iowa, passed away Saturday, November 19, 2022 at Allen Memorial Hospital in Waterloo.

John was born September 14, 1940, in Waterloo, the son of Hap and Zella (Fisher) Rooff. He graduated from Columbus High School in 1960. John married Sylvia Kiple on January 22, 1970, in Waterloo, Iowa.

John is survived by his wife, Sylvia; daughters, Rachel and Renee Rooff, and Jenni (Kirk) Bear all of Waterloo; grandchildren, Alex J., Josh, Taylor, Destiny, Jordan, Kenzie, and Kirk, Jr; great-grandchildren, Parker J. Rooff and Kashton J. Nicholson; sisters, Mary McGregor of Marshalltown, and Sandy (Jeff) Warner of Colorado Springs, CO; brother, Tim (Cathy) Rooff of Omaha, NE; sister-in-law, Kris (Kristine) Rooff; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Steve Rooff.

A public visitation will be held from 4-7pm, Thursday, December 1, 2022, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway Ave. A funeral will be at 11am, Friday, December 2, 2022, with visitation an hour prior at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway Ave. The inurnment will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family, Cedar Bend Humane Society, or Sullivan Brothers Iowa Veterans Museum.

Please visit www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com to leave online condolences to the family.