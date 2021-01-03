 Skip to main content
John (Jack) Francis Fellenzer
December 24, 2020

John (Jack) Francis Fellenzer, age 74, died Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020 due to underlying medical conditions and Covid. He was born in Waterloo, Iowa to John and Florence Fellenzer.

Survived by wife Sue and sister, Sharon (Ron) Simpson of Dike, Iowa.

A Celebration of Life, will be in Cedar Falls, Iowa later this year.

View full obituary and leave condolences at www.funeralmation.com.

