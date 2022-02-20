August 4, 1938-February 17, 2022
WATERLOO-John “Jack” E. Nichols, 83 of Waterloo, died Thursday, February 17, 2022. He was born August 4, 1938 in Waterloo, to Glen and Geneva (Olhoff) Nichols. He graduated from East High School in 1957.
He married Charlene Brace, in 1958, they later divorced. He married Betty Grouette (Cooley) in 2001. He worked at John Deere, in maintenance for 12 years, and a sub-assembler for 24 years, retiring in 1994. He was deacon of the former First Reformed Church of Evansdale and member of New Life Fellowship Church in Elk Run Heights.
Survived by his wife, Betty; sons, Brad (Evelyn) Nichols, Jacksonville, FL, Greg (Syndy) Nichols, Avon Park, FL, and Troy (Shannon) Nichols, Minneapolis, MN; step-sons, Mark (Laura) Bryant, Virginia Beach, VA, Brad (Terri) Bryant, Waterloo, and Dan (Kati) Johnson, Cedar Falls; grandchildren, Matt (Erin), Phillip, Alex, Matt (Mishy), Nathan, Tyler, Paige, Trinity, Taylor, Sydney, Sophie, Alex, Nicole, Bryan, and Kevin; great-grandchildren, Maddox, Freddie, Ethan, Natalie, Landon, Magnolia, Marcellus, and Matthew Jr. “Matty.”; brothers, Ron (Jurly) Nichols, Robert (Bobbie) Nichols, Bill (Mary) Nichols, and Marlin (Becky) Nichols; sisters, Glenda (Gehrke) Larson, and Cathy (Doug) Sheeley; brothers-in-law, George, David, Paul (Tammy), and Bill Grouette; sister-in-law, Norma Nichols; former daughter-in-law, Christine “Tina” (Ayers) Nichols; and several nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by brothers, Gerald and Lores; sister, Joanne Chase; sisters-in-law, Arlita and Diane Nichols, and Paula Grouette; and brother-in-law, Steve Gehrke; niece, Lindsay Nichols; nephews, Michael Grouette and Casey Nichols.
Services: 10:30 AM Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at Locke at Tower Park, 4140 Kimball Ave., burial Garden of Memories Cemetery, both in Waterloo.
Visitation: 5:00 – 7:00 PM Monday, February 21, 2022, at Locke at Tower Park
Memorials directed to the family.
Visit www.LockeFuneralServices.com.
