John "Jack" E. Edgar

(1965-2019)

WATERLOO — John “Jack” E. Edgar, 54, of Harpers Ferry, died at home Tuesday, April 23.

He was born April 20, 1965, in Waterloo, son of James and Monica Donahue Edgar.

Jack was a graduate of East High School in 1984. He was employed by Eagle Tanning as a supervisor and more recently as a welder for Kolgol.

Survived by: his mother, of Waterloo; a daughter, Maggie Edgar of Waterloo; a special nephew, Jackson Billings; two brothers, James “Jimmy” (Sandy) Edgar Jr. and Jeff (Diane) Edgar, both of Waterloo; three sisters, Marilyn (John) Peters of Manson, and Malinda Rigdon and Mitze (Ross) Billings, both of Waterloo; a host of aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews; and his fur babies, Petey and Piper.

Preceded in death by: his father, James Edgar Sr.; lifelong partner, Jill Lowery; brother-in-law, Ron Rigdon; and his paternal and maternal grandparents.

Public visitation: will be from 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, May 1, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway.

Memorials: may be directed to the family.

Jack loved his family, taking Petey and Piper to the river (it was the highlight of his day), working hard, the Steelers, Cubs, and Hawkeyes, his many friends, fishing, and hunting.

John "Jack" E. Edgar
