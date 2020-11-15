John J. Mistretta

November 15, 1932-November 14, 2020

John Joseph Mistretta, age 87, passed away Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Western Home Communities Deery Suites.

John was born November 15, 1932, the son of Michael and Anna (Braun) Mistretta in New York City, NY. He graduated from high school in Upstate New York and attended one year of college. He served in the US Navy during the Korean War. On June 15, 1957, he was united in marriage to Sharon Jerman in West Allis, WI.

He worked in customer engineering for IBM for 30 years, retiring in 1987. John was a member of the Cedar Falls AMVETS Post #49, and Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Waterloo.

Survived by his wife, Sharon of Cedar Falls; a daughter, Jill (Patrick) McAvoy of Denver; five grandchildren, John and Justin Mistretta, and Corey, Kyle and Kurt McAvoy; two great grandchildren, Addilyn and Adrian; a brother, Richard (Colleen) Mistretta; and four sisters, Ginger Gifford, Jeanette Leonard, Carol Mistretta and Kathy Mistretta all of Upstate New York.

Preceded in death by his two sons, John and Scott.

A memorial service will be held at a later date due to COVID19.

Memorials may be directed to the family. Online guestbook at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com