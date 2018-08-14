WAVERLY — John J. “Junior” Boeck, 94, of Waverly, and formerly of Janesville, died at home Sunday, Aug. 12.
He was born May 2, 1924, in Irma, son of John Otto and Mervil (Adams) Boeck. He married Lois Klunder on Aug. 28, 1949, at Pleasant Valley Church, rural Clarksville.
He graduated from Janesville High School in 1942 and attended Wartburg College. He then served in the U.S. Marines during World War II until July 12, 1946. He worked at John Deere in the Product Engineering Center and later drove a school bus for the Janesville Schools. He was a member of the Janesville American Legion Post 522, Janesville Lions and the Janesville United Methodist Church.
Survived by: his wife; four daughters, Barbara (Greg) Borland of Naperville, Ill., Diane (John) Wigen of Eagen, Minn., Kathy (Mark) Sharp of Cedar Falls and Linda Boeck of Minneapolis; nine grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren; and a brother, O. Lewis (Beverly) Boeck of Janesville.
Preceded in death by: his parents and a great-grandchild.
Services: 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 17, at the Janesville United Methodist Church, Janesville, with burial in Oakland Cemetery rural Janesville with military honors by the Janesville American Legion Post 522. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 16, at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home, Waverly, and also for one hour before services Friday at the church.
Memorials: may be directed to the Janesville United Methodist Church, NOMADS or the UnityPoint Hospice.
In his spare time, he enjoyed woodworking, camping, UMC NOMADS, watching Janesville sports and attending his grandchildren and great-grandchildren’s activities.
