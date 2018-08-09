WATERLOO — John J. Glass, 64, of St. Croix Falls, Wis., formerly of Waterloo, died Monday, Aug. 6.
He was born Jan. 27, 1954, in Waterloo, son of Gerald and Bette Mae Glass.
Survived by: significant other of 26 years Marilyn Owen; a son, Jason Glass; a stepson, Kris Owen; his nieces, Kathy (Brian) Glass Link and Kim Glass; a sister-in-law, Marilyn Glass; his granddaughters, Tiercyn, Addison and Audrina; a grandson, Daniel; his great-nephews, Nick, Tony and Joe; a great-niece, Olivia; best buddy, Eli the dog; and many other relatives and friends.
Preceded in death by: his parents; two brothers, Gary Glass and David Glass; a sister, Christine Westerbeck; and his uncle, Don.
Memorial services: 4 p.m. Friday, Aug. 10, at the Grandstrand Funeral Home in Osceola, Wis. Visitation one hour prior to the service. A private family burial will take place at a later date.
Condolences may be expressed at www.grandstrandfh.com.
