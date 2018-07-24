WATERLOO — John J. “Bud” Meaney, 89, of Waterloo, died Sunday, July 22, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital.
He was born Oct. 31, 1928, in Oelwein, son of John and Mary Considine Meaney. He married Bonita Peyton on May 10, 1952, in Independence. She died Jan. 10, 2012.
Bud was employed with John Deere Waterloo Tractor Works for 40 years, retiring in 1987. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy. He was a volunteer with the St. Vincent de Paul Society for many years.
Survivors include: a daughter, Sheryl Meaney of Eldridge; a son, James Meaney of Houston; a brother, Thomas (Joyce) Meaney of Dubuque; and several nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by: his parents; his wife; and two sisters, Helen (Tom) Hild and Pat (Judd) Toale.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 27, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Waterloo, with burial at 2 p.m. in St. John’s Catholic Cemetery, Independence, where full military rites will be conducted by American Legion Post 30, Veteran of Foreign Wars Post 2440 and the U. S. Navy Honor Guard. Visitation will be for an hour before services Friday at the church. Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials: may be made to Sacred Heart Catholic Church.
Condolences may be left with www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.