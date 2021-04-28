July 12, 1938-April 26, 2021

WATERLOO-John J. Bauler, Jr., 82, of Waterloo, died Monday, April 26 at UnityPoint Health Allen Hospital.

He was born July 12, 1938 on the family farm, Eagle Center, son of John J. and Irene Weber Bauler, Sr.

He married Marlys E. Jacobs on Nov. 26, 1963 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Waterloo.

John was part of the last graduating class of St. Mary Eagle Center School, graduating in 1956. He worked at Rath and John Deere, while also farming the family farm. He was proud of the fact that it was a Heritage Farm.

Survivors include: his wife; two sons, Rick (Janann) of Hudson and Brad (Jennifer) of Waterloo; a daughter, Tammie Bauler of Hudson; ten grandchildren, Rachel, Samantha, Julie, Jordyn, Seth, Amanda, Caitlyn, Andrew, Jami, and Cody; one great grandchild, Brody; a brother, Kenneth (Arlene) of Waterloo; three sisters, Bonita Mareska and Mae Hoffa both of Waterloo and Kathleen Fields of Boise, Idaho.

Preceded in death by: his parents; a son, Duane Bauler; a grandson, Dallas Bauler; two brothers, Erwin and Donald Bauler; and one sister, Gladys Schmitz.