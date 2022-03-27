WATERLOO-John Huck, Jr., 83, of Waterloo, Iowa, passed away on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at his home in Waterloo while under the care of Unity Point Hospice. A visitation will be held on Monday, March 28, 2022, from 10 a.m. until time of funeral service at 12:00 p.m. at the Abels Funeral and Cremation Service, Engelkes Chapel in Grundy Center. Burial will follow at the Holland Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the Alzheimer’s Association. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.abelsfuneralhomes.com

John was born on July 20, 1938, in Lincoln, Nebraska to his parents John Allen Huck Sr., and Ruth (Scharton) Huck. He was raised in Lincoln and attended high school there until he enlisted into the United States Marine Corps. He served his country for 3 years and upon his honorable discharge he moved to Waterloo, Iowa and began working for his best friend at Waterloo Paint and Body. John then had several jobs around the Waterloo area working as a tradesman. On January 20, 1962, John was united in marriage to Mardell Finke in Waterloo. They welcomed two children into their family. When John was not working or spending time with his family, he enjoyed going to car shows and loved classic cars.