 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

John Herbert McIntosh

  • 0
John Herbert McIntosh

October 4, 1932-December 14, 2022

DUNKERTON – John Herbert McIntosh, 90 years old of Dunkerton, IA, died Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at his home.

John was born October 4, 1932, in Black Hawk County, IA, son of Bernard and Elizabeth (Boyd) McIntosh. Following graduation from Dunkerton High School in 1950, he worked on the family farm. John then entered the United States Army serving from 1953 – 1955. On April 21, 1957, he was united in marriage to Juanita (Kleckner) Swinford at the First Baptist Church in Dunkerton. He was a farmer and a lifelong member of the First Baptist Church in Dunkerton.

John is survived by three sons and two daughters; James (Patricia) McIntosh, John (Gretchen) McIntosh, Anita (Dave) Claman, Matthew (Chrissy) McIntosh, Jorge Ann Swinford; also 17 grandchildren, 28 great grandchildren, 2 step grandchildren and 4 step great grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his wife Juanita; also, his parents; one son, Duane Earl Swinford; one daughter, Catherine Swinford; one great-granddaughter, Everly McIntosh; one great-grandson, Kanen McIntosh; and one brother, William.

Memorial services will be held 1:30 p.m.—Sunday, December 18, 2022, at the First Baptist Church, Dunkerton. Memorials may be directed to the First Baptist Church in Dunkerton or a charity of the donor’s choice.

White Funeral Home, Jesup, IA, assisted the family with arrangements.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Classic holiday cocktails for your festive party

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News