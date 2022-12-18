October 4, 1932-December 14, 2022

DUNKERTON – John Herbert McIntosh, 90 years old of Dunkerton, IA, died Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at his home.

John was born October 4, 1932, in Black Hawk County, IA, son of Bernard and Elizabeth (Boyd) McIntosh. Following graduation from Dunkerton High School in 1950, he worked on the family farm. John then entered the United States Army serving from 1953 – 1955. On April 21, 1957, he was united in marriage to Juanita (Kleckner) Swinford at the First Baptist Church in Dunkerton. He was a farmer and a lifelong member of the First Baptist Church in Dunkerton.

John is survived by three sons and two daughters; James (Patricia) McIntosh, John (Gretchen) McIntosh, Anita (Dave) Claman, Matthew (Chrissy) McIntosh, Jorge Ann Swinford; also 17 grandchildren, 28 great grandchildren, 2 step grandchildren and 4 step great grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his wife Juanita; also, his parents; one son, Duane Earl Swinford; one daughter, Catherine Swinford; one great-granddaughter, Everly McIntosh; one great-grandson, Kanen McIntosh; and one brother, William.

Memorial services will be held 1:30 p.m.—Sunday, December 18, 2022, at the First Baptist Church, Dunkerton. Memorials may be directed to the First Baptist Church in Dunkerton or a charity of the donor’s choice.

White Funeral Home, Jesup, IA, assisted the family with arrangements.