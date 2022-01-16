June 30, 1928-January 14, 2022

SHELL ROCK-John Henrick Neuhaus, 93, of Shell Rock, died Friday, January 14, 2022, at the Shell Rock Healthcare Center in Shell Rock.

John was born June 30, 1928, in Kesley, Iowa, the son of John and Gesine (Baro) Neuhaus. He attended school near rural Kesley until 1938 when the family moved southwest of Shell Rock. He attended Center Valley School and one year of high school in Shell Rock and then helped his dad on the farm. On September 14, 1951, he was united in marriage to Dixie Lee Green at Peace Lutheran Church in Shell Rock. They made their home on the Neuhaus family farm where they crop farmed and raised cattle and hogs. Together they raised five children and all five enjoyed their experiences of helping on the farm. In 1999, John and Dixie moved into Shell Rock.

John was a longtime, faithful member of Peace Lutheran Church in Shell Rock where he served in several capacities over the years. In the community he served on the board of New Horizons and the Shell Rock Healthcare Center. In his free time, he enjoyed fishing, traveling and family get togethers.

John is survived by his wife of 70 years, Dixie of Shell Rock, four daughters; Susan (Larry) Johnson of Clarksville, Paula (Daniel) Coulthard of Parkersburg, Denise (Michael) Roegner of Plymouth and Jane (Robert) Rindels of Shell Rock, 9 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren, and a brother-in-law, Dick Miller of Waverly. He is preceded in death by his parents, a son, Stephen Neuhaus, two brothers and their wives; Helmut (Dora) Neuhaus and Henry (Wilma) Neuhaus, a sister, Margaret Miller and a grandson, Daniel Paul.

Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday, January 17, 2022, at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Shell Rock and an hour prior to service at the church. Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, January 18, 2022, at Peace Lutheran Church in Shell Rock with Rev. Michael Knox officiating. Burial will follow in the Riverside Cemetery in Shell Rock. Memorials may be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice. Online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.

Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Shell Rock is in charge of arrangements. 319-885-4321