John H. Page, 95, passed away September 14, 2018 at La Posada in Green Valley, Arizona. John was born in Ann Arbor, Michigan to John H. and Lucille (Bennett) Page, the oldest of three children, one of whom died in infancy.
From a young age John loved baseball, golf, and art and excelled at all three. He accepted a scholarship to the Minneapolis School of Art and studied there for two years before being drafted into the Army. He was stationed in Prince Rupert, British Columbia. While on leave on July 22, 1945, he married Mary Lou Franks in Grand Rapids, Michigan.
Upon discharge he finished a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Michigan and a Master of Fine Arts from the University of Iowa. John taught first at Mankato State University and then was a professor of art for thirty three years at the University of Northern Iowa. John was a well known artist who continued to create art throughout his long life. His specialty was printmaking and drawing. He also enjoyed camping, canoeing, and fishing. He was a quiet and gentle man who loved to read and listen to music.
He is survived by his wife Mary Lou Page, his children Jonathan (Jamie) Marilyn (Jim) and Jeremy (Allie) Page, his grandchildren Osha Meserve, Erica Baedeker, Asa, Leah, and Milo Page, and Linus Chou , nine great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents and his brother William Page.
