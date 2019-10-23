(1930-2019)
CEDAR FALLS — John Howard “Jack” Jennett, 89, of Cedar Falls, died Sunday, Oct. 20.
He was born Feb. 6, 1930, in Breda, son of Alva and Ruth (Irwin) Jennett. He married Myrna M. Campbell on Aug. 17, 1952, in Sac City. She preceded him in death on Aug. 21, 2012.
He graduated from Sac City High School and served in the Marine Corps Reserves. He received his B.A. degree in 1953 and M.A. in 1959, both from Drake University. He taught at Lake City High School from 1954 to 1955, where he was head track coach; Morningside College from 1955 to 1961, where he was assistant football, head track, and freshman basketball coach and athletic trainer; Buena Vista College from 1961 to 1962; and athletic trainer, head track and cross-country coach at Iowa State Teachers College (UNI). He retired from teaching and coaching in 1976 and went to work for Martin Brothers Food Distributors, retiring in 1996. He also refereed and was field judge for various collegiate track and field meets.
Survived by: three daughters, Pamela Kulow and Wynn (Bob) Brownlee of St. Peters, Mo., and Lori Jennett Young of Des Moines; nine grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and a brother, Paul Jennett of Colorado.
Preceded in death by: a sister, Jerry Lawrence Dahlen; and three brothers, Russ, Clair and Pat Jennett.
Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at First United Methodist Church, with burial in Fairview Cemetery, both in Cedar Falls. Visitation from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, at Richardson Funeral Service and also for one hour before services at the church.
Memorials in lieu of flowers: may be directed to the Alzheimer’s Association or Cedar Valley Hospice.
Condolences may be left at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.
