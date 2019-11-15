(1972-2019)
WATERLOO — John H. Adams, 47, of Waterloo, formerly of Vinton, died at home Wednesday, Nov. 13, following a sudden illness.
He was born June 19, 1972, in Vinton to Russell and Donna May (Henry) Adams. On July 12, 1997, he married Pamela “Pam” Kruse in Readlyn. She preceded him in death in 2017.
He graduated from Vinton-Shellsburg High School in 1991 and received his associate’s degree from Ellsworth Community College. John worked at Dudden Farms of Dike for several years and was currently employed as an associate at Walmart in Waterloo. John was a member of Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Waterloo and the Urbana United Methodist Church.
Survived by: his father of Vinton; a sister, Shelly (Wade) Hopper of Vinton; nieces and nephew, Kristin (Jake) Losenicky of Johnston, Mike Hopper of Vinton and Vicky (Garret) Birker of Cheney; a great-nephew, Shaw Losenicky; his great-nieces, Brynn Losenicky and Addy Birker; his mother-in-law, Jane Kruse of Washington; a sister-in-law, Margaret (Ryan) Cook and family of Keokuk; and a brother-in-law, Bob (April) Kruse and family of Cascade.
Preceded in death by: his mother; his wife; his son, William Adams; his sister, Brenda Adams; and his father-in-law, the Rev. Alfred L. Kruse.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 18, at the Urbana United Methodist Church in Urbana. Following the luncheon, burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery in Vinton. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17, at the Phillips Funeral Home Chapel, 212 E. Sixth St., Vinton.
Memorial fund: has been established.
Condolences may be left at www.phillipsfuneralhomes.com.
John enjoyed collecting toy John Deere tractors.
