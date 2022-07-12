July 10, 2022
OELWEIN-John “Gus” Aubrey, 87, of Oelwein, Iowa, died on July 10, 2022, at MercyOne Hospital in Oelwein.
Mass of Christian Burial: 10:30 A.M. Friday, July 15, 2022, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Oelwein. Visitation: 4:00 to 7:00 P.M. Thursday and from 9:00 to 10:00 A.M. on Friday at the Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home in Oelwein. K. C. Rosary at 4:15 P.M. and Parish Scripture Service at 7:00 P.M. both on Thursday at the funeral home. Interment with Military Rights: Woodlawn Cemetery, Oelwein, Iowa. Online obituary at www.jamisonschmitzfuneralhome.com
Gus is survived by his Wife of 66 years: Joann Aubrey of Oelwein.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.