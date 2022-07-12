 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

John “Gus” Aubrey

  • 0
John “Gus” Aubrey

July 10, 2022

OELWEIN-John “Gus” Aubrey, 87, of Oelwein, Iowa, died on July 10, 2022, at MercyOne Hospital in Oelwein.

Mass of Christian Burial: 10:30 A.M. Friday, July 15, 2022, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Oelwein. Visitation: 4:00 to 7:00 P.M. Thursday and from 9:00 to 10:00 A.M. on Friday at the Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home in Oelwein. K. C. Rosary at 4:15 P.M. and Parish Scripture Service at 7:00 P.M. both on Thursday at the funeral home. Interment with Military Rights: Woodlawn Cemetery, Oelwein, Iowa. Online obituary at www.jamisonschmitzfuneralhome.com

Gus is survived by his Wife of 66 years: Joann Aubrey of Oelwein.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Why you should set healthy boundaries

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News