John Griese

October 8, 2022

FAIRBANK-John Ernest Griese, 66 of Fairbank passed away peacefully on October 8, 2022 at his home surrounded by family.

Visitation: 4:00-7:00 PM Thursday October 13, 2022 at Woods Funeral Home and for one hour before services at the church on Friday.

Funeral Services: 10:30 AM Friday, October 14, 2022 at St. Peter Lutheran Church, Oran.

Interment: St. Peter Cemetery, rural Oran.

Memorials: May be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice or to the family for later designation.

Online condolences can be left at www.woodsfuneralhome.net.