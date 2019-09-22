(1958-2019)
CEDAR FALLS – John Gordon Napier Jr., 61, of Cedar Falls, died Thursday, Sept. 19, at home.
He was born Jan. 28, 1958, in Waterloo, son of John and Jan (Walgren) Napier. He graduated in 1976 from Central High School in Waterloo and attended Hawkeye Tech. He was employed with various companies as a tool and die maker, retiring in 2019.
Survivors: three sisters, Vickie Evans, Kim (Matt) Murray of Louisville, Tenn., and Pam (Doug) Napier Frost of Taylorville, Ill.; and many nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by: his parents; and a sister, Karen Tyler.
Visitation: The family will receive friends from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24, at Richardson Funeral Service.
Memorials: to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
John was an avid fan of the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Green Bay Packers. He loved riding his motorcycles and bicycle; and spent much of his free time in his wood shop.
