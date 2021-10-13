John Goossen

John Dickinson Goossen was born on August 24, 1954, to John G. and Donna M. (Dickinson) Goossen in Norfolk, Nebraska. John graduated from Norfolk Senior High School in 1972. While in high school he participated in track and field and played high school football. He attended Northeastern Nebraska Community College and graduated from the University of Nebraska in Lincoln in 1976 with a degree in English and Sociology. John married Tracy Williams on December 23, 1986. Together they raised three daughters, Taylor, Mackenzie, and Carrie.

John’s career in the newspaper field began in the circulation departments at the Scottsbluff Star-Herald in Scottsbluff, Nebraska, and The Grand Island Independent in Grand Island, Nebraska. Following his position as assistant publisher at The Daily Ardmoreite in Ardmore, Oklahoma, Goossen served as publisher/editor at The Hannibal Courier-Post in Hannibal, Missouri, The Grand Island Independent, The Capital-Journal in Topeka, Kansas, the Waterloo Courier in Waterloo, Iowa, and The Ames Tribune in Ames, Iowa. In 2012, John received the Master Editor-Publisher award from the Iowa Newspaper Association and Foundation. He was the General Manager of Times Citizen Communications in Iowa Falls, Iowa at the time of his death.

Wherever he lived, John was active in his community. John chaired United Way Campaigns in Grand Island and Topeka and was awarded the Corporate Philanthropy Award by the Topeka Community Foundation in 1999. He mentored students in the Iowa Falls-Alden school system. John was a member of the Cedar Heights Community Presbyterian Church in Cedar Falls and the Iowa Falls Rotary Club.

John was an avid hunter, dog owner, and trainer all of his life. He was a member and officer in the Mid-Iowa Retriever Club. Whether he was sledding with his grandchildren, training a dog with his daughters or friends, or smoking a rack of ribs for a group, John loved the outdoors.

John was preceded in death by his parents, John G. and Donna (Dickinson) Goossen. He is survived by his wife, Tracy, three daughters, Taylor Goossen (Nick Pilipchuk), Mackenzie Goossen, and Carolyn (Carrie) Goossen, and three grandchildren, John Weber, Millie Weber, and Henry Weber. He is also survived by his sisters Jane (Lance) Wolfe of Lincoln, Nebraska, Julie (Mark) Wilson of Omaha, Nebraska, and one brother, James Goossen of Billings, Montana; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Thursday, October 21, 2021 at the Rotary Reserve Lodge, 5932 N. Union Road, Cedar Falls, Iowa 60613. Open House will be from 11 am to 1 pm. Eulogies and Remembrances will follow at 1 p.m.