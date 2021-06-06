June 2, 2021
ANKENY-John Garetson, 72, of Ankeny, Iowa entered into the arms of Jesus on June 2, 2021; after a brief but extremely courageous battle with colon cancer. John’s wish was to be cremated. A public visitation will begin at 10:00am with a Celebration of Life to follow at 11:00 am on Saturday, June 12, 2021 at Grace Church (4200 E. 25th St., Des Moines, Iowa 50317).
Those who celebrate him include his wife Vicky of Ankeny, Iowa; daughter; Joy (Kevin) Johnson of Ankeny, Iowa; son, Kevin “K.J.” and (Ashley) Garetson of Ankeny, Iowa. His grandchildren: Wesley, Camden and Katie Johnson, Drew and Ivy Garetson. His siblings and their spouses: Stella Miller, (Audrey) Garetson, Glen (Doris) Garetson, Melvin (Carol) Garetson and Larry (Dee) Garetson. Vicky’s Family: Richard (Kathy) Mosher, Gary (Karen) Schmitz and Robert (Diane) Shatek. Nephews and Nieces
He is preceded in death by his parents; Glen (Dorothy) Garetson, parents in law; Alvin (Jean) Myers, brother; Kenneth Garetson, sister; Charlotte (Marlin) Manchester, brother in law; Richard Miller, nephew; Kenneth Garetson Jr., nieces; Robin Shatek and Kim Krecicki.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Unity Point Hospice or Grace Church for distribution of Bibles.
Online condolences may be shared at www.ouellettefuneralandcremationcare.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.