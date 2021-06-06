June 2, 2021

ANKENY-John Garetson, 72, of Ankeny, Iowa entered into the arms of Jesus on June 2, 2021; after a brief but extremely courageous battle with colon cancer. John’s wish was to be cremated. A public visitation will begin at 10:00am with a Celebration of Life to follow at 11:00 am on Saturday, June 12, 2021 at Grace Church (4200 E. 25th St., Des Moines, Iowa 50317).

Those who celebrate him include his wife Vicky of Ankeny, Iowa; daughter; Joy (Kevin) Johnson of Ankeny, Iowa; son, Kevin “K.J.” and (Ashley) Garetson of Ankeny, Iowa. His grandchildren: Wesley, Camden and Katie Johnson, Drew and Ivy Garetson. His siblings and their spouses: Stella Miller, (Audrey) Garetson, Glen (Doris) Garetson, Melvin (Carol) Garetson and Larry (Dee) Garetson. Vicky’s Family: Richard (Kathy) Mosher, Gary (Karen) Schmitz and Robert (Diane) Shatek. Nephews and Nieces

He is preceded in death by his parents; Glen (Dorothy) Garetson, parents in law; Alvin (Jean) Myers, brother; Kenneth Garetson, sister; Charlotte (Marlin) Manchester, brother in law; Richard Miller, nephew; Kenneth Garetson Jr., nieces; Robin Shatek and Kim Krecicki.

Memorial contributions may be directed to Unity Point Hospice or Grace Church for distribution of Bibles.

Online condolences may be shared at www.ouellettefuneralandcremationcare.com