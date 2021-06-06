 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
John Garetson
0 entries

John Garetson

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
John Garetson

June 2, 2021

ANKENY-John Garetson, 72, of Ankeny, Iowa entered into the arms of Jesus on June 2, 2021; after a brief but extremely courageous battle with colon cancer. John’s wish was to be cremated. A public visitation will begin at 10:00am with a Celebration of Life to follow at 11:00 am on Saturday, June 12, 2021 at Grace Church (4200 E. 25th St., Des Moines, Iowa 50317).

Those who celebrate him include his wife Vicky of Ankeny, Iowa; daughter; Joy (Kevin) Johnson of Ankeny, Iowa; son, Kevin “K.J.” and (Ashley) Garetson of Ankeny, Iowa. His grandchildren: Wesley, Camden and Katie Johnson, Drew and Ivy Garetson. His siblings and their spouses: Stella Miller, (Audrey) Garetson, Glen (Doris) Garetson, Melvin (Carol) Garetson and Larry (Dee) Garetson. Vicky’s Family: Richard (Kathy) Mosher, Gary (Karen) Schmitz and Robert (Diane) Shatek. Nephews and Nieces

He is preceded in death by his parents; Glen (Dorothy) Garetson, parents in law; Alvin (Jean) Myers, brother; Kenneth Garetson, sister; Charlotte (Marlin) Manchester, brother in law; Richard Miller, nephew; Kenneth Garetson Jr., nieces; Robin Shatek and Kim Krecicki.

Memorial contributions may be directed to Unity Point Hospice or Grace Church for distribution of Bibles.

Online condolences may be shared at www.ouellettefuneralandcremationcare.com

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

These apps will save you money on prescription drugs

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News