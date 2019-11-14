John G. Luebbers

(1930-2019)
SHELL ROCK — John Gerhard Luebbers, 89, of Shell Rock, died Tuesday, Nov. 12, at MercyOne Hospital in New Hampton.
He was born Nov. 12, 1930, in the family farmhouse in Butler County. On Nov. 25, 1961, he married Mary Knipp at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Waterloo. She preceded him in death in 1995.
John attended Parkersburg High School and was in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1947-52, serving in the Korean War. He farmed West of Shell Rock his entire life, combining for the last time Sunday, when he finished harvesting his final acres of corn. He was also a Pioneer seed corn/soybean dealer for more than 20 years.
He belonged to the Avery-Slight American Legion Post 393 in Shell Rock, where he had served as commander for several years. He was involved with the Lions Club and also served for many years on Shell Rock’s Low Rent Housing Board.
Survived by: a daughter, Nancy (Keith) Huber of Waverly; three sons, Jim (Ann) Luebbers of Aplington, Rob Luebbers of Shell Rock and Michael (Dawn) Keller of Waverly; seven grandchildren, Bailey and Ella Luebbers, Keely (Ed) Hinkel, Raine (Tyson) Mollenbeck and Ian Huber, Kate Luebbers, Michellie Luebbers; four great-grandchildren, Holton and Huxin Hinkel and Avery and Kade Mollenbeck; a brother, Gerhard (Dorothy) Luebbers of Allison; two sisters, Adelheid (Joe) Murphy of Cedar Falls and Margaret (Gay) Kleinschmidt of Clarksville; and a sister-in-law, Kay Luebbers of Sumner.
Preceded in death by: his parents; his wife; a brother, Herman; and a sister, Johanna (Bob) Thrasher.
Services: 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 18, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Waverly, with burial with military rites at Riverside Cemetery in Shell Rock. Visitation will be from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17, at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Shell Rock and for an hour prior to services at the church Monday.
Memorials: may be directed to the family for a later designation.
Online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.
John did what he loved and farmed his entire life. He was a kind and generous man who worked hard and loved his family. Traveling around the United States and abroad was something John really enjoyed. Above all, he enjoyed spending time with his family, especially the grandchildren.
