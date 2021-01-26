January 16, 1932-January 23, 2021
John G. Kidd, 89, of Waterloo, died Saturday, January 23, at home.
He was born January 16, 1932 in Pepin, Wisconsin, son of Paul and Wilma Lenhart Kidd. He married Delores Drier on August 4, 1955 in Arkansas, Wisconsin.
John graduated from Pepin High School in 1950 and served in the U. S. Army 6th Armored Division, Ft. Leonard Wood, Missouri. After his discharge he returned to Wisconsin, where he met Delores and moved to Waterloo, Iowa for a job with John Deere. He retired from there in 1994, after 30 years of service.
John was determined to provide for his family and give them the life he felt they deserved. His family meant more to him than anything else in the world, something he often mentioned.
Survivors include: his wife; two sons, Bob (Kristen) Kidd of Elk Run Heights and Mike (Tracy) Kidd of Waterloo; three daughters, Lisa Kidd of Waterloo, CW5 (Ret) Debra (COL (Ret) John) Blankenbaker of Hudson, Wisconsin and Vicki (Jack) Buck of Evansdale; and eight grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by: a brother, Richard; a sister, Myrna; and his son, James “Jimmie” Kidd.
A private family service will be Wednesday, January 27, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church with burial in Mt. Olivet Cemetery, where full military rites will be conducted by American Legion Post 138, Veteran of Foreign Wars Post 1623 and the Iowa Army Honor Guard. The service will be live streamed via the church website at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. Public visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway. Masks and social distancing will be required.
Memorials may be directed to Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church or UnityPoint Hospice.
Condolences may be left with www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.
