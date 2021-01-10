March 1, 1953—January 7, 2021
WATERLOO – John G. Dowd, Jr., 67, of Waterloo, died Tuesday, January 7, 2021 at UnityPoint Health—Allen Hospital in Waterloo.
He was born March 1, 1953 in Waterloo, son of John G. and Lavada Destival Dowd.
John graduated from Columbus High School in 1971. He was a great basketball player at Columbus. He loved the Iowa Hawkeyes, especially the basketball team. He also enjoyed reading.
Survived by: his sister, Julie Legeros of Seattle; two nieces, Elena (Shelby) Legeros, and Anna (Alex) Fleet; a great-niece, Evangelia Rose; and a great-nephew, Thomas Christopher.
Preceded in death by: his parents; a brother, Joseph L. Dowd; and a brother-in-law, Chris Legeros.
Services: Due to Covid-19, no services at this time. There will be a celebration of life at a later date.
Private Burial: Mount Olivet Cemetery, Waterloo
Memorials: Any cards sent to the funeral home will be forwarded to the family. At the family’s request, please no flowers.
Visit www.LockeFuneralHome.com for more.
