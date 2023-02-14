December 7, 1936-February 12, 2023

CEDAR FALLS-John Fredrick Mehlert, 86, of Cedar Falls, Iowa died Sunday, February 12, 2023, at his home.

John was born December 7, 1936, in Keystone, Iowa, son of Henry and Frieda Mehlert. John graduated from Geneseo High School. He honorably served in the United States Marine Corp. John married the love of life, Garnet Mae Jensen, on September 26, 1959, in Waterloo.

John worked at John Deere and Iowa Public Service Company as a welder until he joined his dad to work on the family farm until he retired at age 80.

John was a member of the Ascalon Lodge 393, El Kahir Shrine, Tama County Shrine Club, Tama County Farm Bureau, Tama County Cattleman, Dysart Lions Club, Zion Lutheran Church, Dysart American Legion, and the Tama County Pork Producers.

John is survived by his wife of 63 years, Garnet; his three children, Michelle (Russel) Hunt of Aurora, IL, Laura (Matthew) Kenney of Golden, CO and Darrin (Pamela) of Chicago, IL; 9 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren with one on the way; his sister Marilyn (David) Soden from Crystal Lake, IL; many nieces and nephews; and special friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Richard and Donald; sister, Phyllis Wyatt; 2 nephews, Andy Soden and Jimmy Mehlert; and sisters-in-law, Marilyn Mehlert and Jan Mehlert.

A visitation will be held on Sunday, February 19, 2023 from 3-6 with a Masonic Service at 3:00, at the Zion Lutheran Church in Dysart, IA.

The Funeral will be held Monday, February 20, 2023, at 10:00am at Zion Lutheran Church in Dysart.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Polycystic Kidney Disease at pkdcure.org, Bright Focus for macular degeneration research at brightfocus.org, Cedar Valley Hospice at cvhospice.org and Zion Lutheran Church in Dysart.