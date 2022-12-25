July 14, 1944-December 17, 2022

CEDAR FALLS-John Ford “Shep” Shephard Jr., 78, of Cedar Falls, died on Saturday, December 17, 2022, surrounded by loved ones at his home.

He was born on July 14, 1944, in Duluth, MN, the son of John Shephard Sr. and Carolyn (Wolfs) Furst. He served in the U.S. Navy and received his GED. He made a career and name for himself in the foodservice industry beginning with Martin Brothers Distributing of Cedar Falls and finishing with Hawkeye Foodservice of Iowa City.

John is survived by a son, Scott (Kimberly Sprenger) Shephard of Iowa City; grandsons, Jeremy (Chloe) Shephard of Cedar Falls, Travis Shephard of Waterloo, Alex Shephard of Raymond, and Dillion Shephard of Iowa City; granddaughter, Sidney Shephard of West Palm Beach, FL; brother, Jeff (Fran) Shephard Sr. of Phoenix, AZ; and niece, Karen Showalter of Cedar Falls.

He was preceded in death by a son, John Shephard III; brother, David Shephard; and sister, Carol “Pinky” Shephard.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, December 29, 2022, at Nazareth Lutheran Church in Cedar Falls with visitation one hour prior. Interment at Greenwood Cemetery in Cedar Falls.

Memorials may be directed to the family.

