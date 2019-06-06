John F. Shepek, age 72, of Fort Collins, Colorado, formerly of Waterloo, Iowa, peacefully ended his long strange journey at home on June 2, 2019, with his two best girls by his side, after suffering a stroke 10 days ago.
John was the son of John H. Shepek and Mary Leanette Deviney.
John is survived by his wife of 41 years, Pam Johannsen, (who will now likely diverge from their vegan diet), a daughter Claire Shepek of Portland, Oregon, and faithful pup, Ginger.
He bestowed his liberal agenda, compulsive list making and furrowed brow to his daughter Claire, who will most certainly carry this on in his honor.
You have free articles remaining.
John is also survived by his sister Elaine (Maurice) White of Waterloo, Iowa; brother Bill (Honor) of Springfield, Missouri; and David of Cedar Falls, Iowa.
Although a less than average life span, John did not live an average life, He found joy in small things like reading obscure 1000 page historical non-fiction, Sriracha, hiking the Rockies, The Goodwill Store, Yoga, telling stories, The Grateful Dead, volunteering with his cronies at the Food Bank, standing directly in front of the television, and above all, Bob Dylan.
Tremendous and heartfelt thanks go to the truly exceptional care team at Medical Center of the Rockies- Surgical Intensive Care Unit and Pathways Hospice who provided much more than care for John.
In lieu of a memorial service come toast John’s memory at our home today, June 6th, from 4 to 7 pm. Should friends desire, memorial contributions can be sent to The Food Bank of Larimer County or Pathways Hospice.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.