November 25, 1942-April 30, 2023

WATERLOO-John F. Medd, 80, of Waterloo, died Sunday, April 30, 2023, at UnityPoint Health—Allen Hospital in Waterloo. He was born on November 25, 1942, in Waterloo, the son of Elta H. and Rose Cutler Medd.

He graduated from Waterloo West High School in 1961. He enlisted in the United States Army on April 22, 1966, serving during the Vietnam War, receiving an honorable discharge on March 22, 1969.

He married Diane Kay Beyer January 17, 1981, in Waterloo.

John worked as a fork lift driver for Deere & Company at the Engine Works, retiring in 1994. Later, he drove cars to be auctioned for Roger Brandhorst.

Survived by his wife, Diane Medd of Waterloo; one son, Ryan Medd of Waterloo; grandchildren: Lily, Reid and Jace Medd of Aurora, Iowa; sisters-in-law: Mary Medd and Rosalie Hemenway, both of Waterloo.

He is preceded in death by his parents; brothers: Roger and Ronald Medd; a sister, Joyce Bailey Medd; brother- and sister-in-law, Jack and Audrey Warmuth; and brother-in-law, Max Hemenway Sr.

Services: 1:00 PM, Friday, May 5, 2023, at Locke Garden View Chapel, 3655 Logan Ave., Waterloo, with burial in Garden of Memories Cemetery. Military rites by Carl Letney Evansdale AMVETS Post #31 and Iowa Army National Guard Honor Guard. Visitation for one hour before services at the funeral home. Memorials to the family.

