John F. McFadden

(1930-2019)
RANDALIA — John Francis McFadden, 88, of Randalia, died Thursday, Jan. 24, at Hillcrest Home in Sumner.
He was born Feb. 28, 1930, in Randalia, son of Fred and Irene (Thamert) McFadden. He married Mary Jo Brunkhorst in Lamont on July 3, 1954. She died Dec. 27, 1998. John married Alyce Woltzen in Fayette on June 21, 2008. She died Sept. 23, 2018.
John graduated from Randalia High School and farmed near Randalia until he recently retired. He was involved in many organizations and boards and was a lifelong member of St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Fayette. In 2018 John’s farm received the Heritage Award for being in the family 150 years.
Survived by: two daughters, Pam Morales of Marion and Anne Huey of Scottsdale, Ariz.; two sons, Michael (Cindy) of Randalia and Vincent (Paula) of Waterloo; a son-in-law, Todd Hertog; 11 grandchildren, Shane, Megan, Collin, Erin, Sean, Marissa and Ryan McFadden, Alexandra and Jack Huey, Jessica Brownell and James Gibbons; great-grandchildren, Jaxson Brownell, Jonny Gibbons and Joey Gibbons; two sisters, Patricia (Jim) Rederer of Bloomington, Minn., and Kathleen (Dave) Van Wart of Richardson, Texas; and in-laws, Mary McFadden, Dr. and Mrs. John Brunkhorst, Patricia Maas and Joe Green, Marlene Goetschel, Dr. and Mrs. Joe Brunkhorst, Phillip and Ann Brunkhorst, and Jim and Monica Piersall.
Preceded in death by: a son, Thomas; a daughter, Patricia; a son-in-law, Dave Morales; and a brother, Vernon.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 28, at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, Fayette, with burial at Woodlawn Cemetery, rural Fayette. Visitation will be from 2 to 5 p.m. today, Jan. 27, at S.K. Rogers Funeral Home, Fayette, and for an hour before services at the church on Monday.
Memorials in lieu of flowers: may be directed to the American Cancer Society or St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Fayette.
Condolences at www.skrogersfuneralhome.com.
