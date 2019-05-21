John F. Klemke

(1937-2019)
PARKERSBURG — John Frederick Klemke, 81, of Parkersburg, died Thursday, May 16, at Select Specialty-Mercy Medical Center in Des Moines.
He was born Nov. 16, 1937, in Chippewa Falls, Wis., son of William and Loretta (Libkie) Klemke. On Aug. 11, 1962, he married Bobby Sue Rees. The marriage was later dissolved. On Sept. 7, 1981, he married Mary Donovan in Reinbeck.
He graduated from Chippewa Falls High School and then served in the U.S. Marine Corps. John and Mary lived in Parkersburg, and John worked at John Deere and then received training in auto body work. John owned Waterloo Paint and Body for 40 years, retiring in 2003. John attended Liberty Baptist Church in Dike.
Survived by: his wife; four children, Jody (Richard) Muller of Cedar Falls, Kent Klemke of Parkersburg, Jason (Sherry) Klemke of Janesville, and Joshua Klemke of St. Louis; eight grandchildren, Jennifer Muller, Jessica Muller, John Luke Klemke, Jacob Cody Klemke, Kailah (Joshua) Willms, Cody (Lizzie) Davenport, Josie Klemke and Rachel Klemke; and three great-grandchildren, Mazie, Milo and Vincent.
Preceded in death by: a son, John Klemke; his parents; three brothers, Kenny, Wally and Willie; and two sisters, Caroline “Sis” and Betty.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, May 23, at the Heartland Vineyard Church, with burial in the Garden of Memories, both in Waterloo. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 22, at the Redman-Schwartz Funeral Home, Parkersburg, and one hour before services at the church.
Memorials: may be directed to the family.
Condolences may be left at www.redman-schwartz.com.
He was very mechanical and loved cars and auto racing. John was a wonderful “Mister Fix-it,” and enjoyed motorcycling and cooking. He also liked to fish and take his grandchildren fishing. John loved the Lord and his family.
