May 23, 1934-March 30, 2023

LA PORTE CITY-John F. “Jack” Meyers, 88, of La Porte City, died on Thursday, March 30, at his home.

He was born on May 23, 1934, in Des Moines, son of LuVern and Eva Schmitt Meyers. Jack graduated from St. Mary’s High School, Waterloo in 1952 and attended Iowa State University. Jack served in the United States Army (1953-1955) stationed in Germany during the Korean War.

He married Nancy Newlon March 15, 1969, in Waterloo.

He owned and operated Meyers Sheet Metal and HVAC for 55 years, retiring in 2005.

Jack was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church until its closing then Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church. He was a longtime member of Waterloo Elks (45 years), AMVETS (lifetime member), and Moose Lodge (26 years). He also served as Chairman of the Heating Board for 4 years. Jack enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, and playing cards.

Survived by his wife, Nancy; sons Jeff‚ Clear Lake‚ Brooke and Greg‚ both of Waterloo and Shannon (Michelle)‚ Marion; daughter Lori (Mitch) Evans, Grundy Center; grandchildren Travis, Drew, Miles, Chelsea, Abby, Madison, Gage and Jackson; and great grandchildren: Halle Jo, Ainsley, Elijah, Emrick and Cameron.

Preceded by his parents; daughter Susan Meyers; great grandsons Emmitt and Edgar and sister Theresa Tuchel.

Mass of Christian Burial: 10:30 AM, Tuesday, April 4, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church with burial at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Military honors by Waterloo VFW Post #1623, American Legion Post #138 and Iowa Army National Guard Honor Guard.

Visitation: 4:00-7:00 PM, Monday, April 3, with 6:30 Vigil Service at Locke on 4th, 1519 West 4th Street, Waterloo and for one hour before services at the church.

Memorials to the church or Salvation Army. Condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralServices.com.