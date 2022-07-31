January 6, 1953-July 19, 2022

John Erwin Fink, 69, of Cedar Falls, made the choice to take his own life on July 19, 2022.

He was born on January 6, 1953, in Iowa, the son of Erwin John and Anita Marion (Barr) Fink. John has been a constant thread in the downtown Cedar Falls community for 25-30 years. He worked on his Masters of English Literature at UNI from 1991 to 1993. He worked briefly as an adjunct instructor at Hawkeye Community College. He lived in the historic church building at the corner of 9th and Clay (former home of Cedar Falls Mennonite Church), serving as the caretaker and groundskeeper since the mid-1990s. The building will be demolished in the coming weeks.

John lived a full life with a vast network of friends and acquaintances. He smiled and waved to anyone he recognized as he biked past on his daily route of errands and visits. He loved music and played guitar—often outside on the church steps, or jamming with fellow musicians, or recording his own compositions (check out Mahatma Johnny). He nurtured lush gardens and shared his green thumb, as well as his knowledge and ideas on natural health, societal issues and other concerns.

He will be missed by those who shared his life—including many who didn’t know his name but appreciated his steadfast presence in the community.

A memorial for John will be hosted for his friends and family in Gateway Park at the Sturgis Celebration Shelter on Friday, August 5, at 6 p.m. by Cedar Falls Mennonite Church. There will be music and prayers and time for sharing of memories. There will be picnic tables for seating, but feel free to bring your own chairs. Dress will be casual.