June 1, 1929-June 29, 2023

WATERLOO-John Edward Mountain, 94, of Waterloo, passed away on Thursday, June 29, 2023, at the Martin Center Care Facility in Cedar Falls.

He was born June 1, 1929, in Fort Dodge, Iowa, the son of Merrill Edward Mountain and Jessie Ora Loy Mountain. He lived in Waterloo, Iowa most of his life.

He graduated from Waterloo West High School in 1948 and married Marilyn Faye Nicol Mountain September 25, 1949, at the Calvary Bible Church in Washburn, Iowa

John worked at Rath Packing Company, Chamberlin’s in Waterloo doing machine setup and was a Machinist and then ended up at John Deere at the downtown facility as a tool grinder and tool setup man. He also built homes from 1959 – 1971 owning his own business Mountain Construction Company, building numerous single-family homes in the Waterloo area. John semi-retired and moved to Lauderdale Lakes, Florida in 1971 with his wife Marilyn and worked as a maintenance man for the Pine Crest private school and then the Methodist Church in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. He was a lifetime member of the Church of Christ, he was a Deacon, a Pastor, and an Evangelist both in Waterloo, Iowa and Lauderdale Lakes, Florida.

John and Marilyn moved back to Waterloo, Iowa in 1989. He enjoyed fishing, camping, and traveling. In his home shop he enjoyed doing woodworking and leather working.

John is survived by his five children: Rod (Cathy) Mountain of Plain City, OH, Jolyn Lennox of Waterloo, John Jr. (Suzanne) Mountain of Temple, GA, Russell (Christine) Mountain of Franklin, GA, and Philip (Shannon) Mountain of Reno, NV; eleven grandchildren; fourteen great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; a sister, El Rheta (Don) Krider of Peoria, Illinois; and one brother Charles (Linda) of San Antonio, Texas,

He was preceded in death by his wife Marilyn; Mother and Father; His brother Don Mountain and three sisters: Elaine Hursh, Alice “Polly” Mountain, and Ruth Shaw; sister-in-law Myrna Hottle and brother-in-law Bud Nicol; and a daughter-in-law, Cheryl Mountain.

Services will be held 11:00 AM, Tuesday July 18, 2023, at Locke on 4th, 1519 W 4th St., Waterloo with burial in Garden of Memories Cemetery.

Visitation 4:00 to 6:00 PM, Monday July 17, 2023, at Locke on 4th.

Memorials may be directed to the family.