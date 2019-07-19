John E. Rains

October 3, 1923 — July 14, 2019
WATERLOO — John Edward Rains, 95, formerly of Waterloo, died July 14, at the Chula Vista VA Home in Chula Vista, Calif.
He was born Oct. 13, 1923, in Eldon, Mo., son of William and Addie Mae (Hutton) Rains. On June 19, 1945, he married Virginia Billings. She preceded him in death in 2000.
John attended a one-room school house. He served in the U.S. Army Air Corps until 1945 and was stationed in Saipan and Hawaii. He worked at Rath Packing for 31 years, and also farmed, painted houses, and roofed houses. John and Virginia moved to San Diego in 1988. After Virginia’s death, John moved to the Chula Vista VA Home. He was a member of Grace Brethren Church.
Survived by: a son, John (Pat) Rains of San Diego; two daughters, Jeanne Latting of Cedar Rapids and Janet (Jeff) Gales of Van Horne; 10 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and a great-great-grandchild.
Preceded in death by: his parents; his wife; a son, Craig Rains; and seven siblings, Elsie, Curt, Lillian, Ruby, Opal, Bernice and Harry.
Services: 10 a.m. Monday, July 22, at Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories, with burial in Memorial Park Cemetery, with military rites conducted by the Waterloo VFW. Visitation will be 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, July 21, at the funeral home.
Condolences may be left at www.parrottandwood.com.
John enjoyed playing the harmonica, yodeling, fishing and camping.
