(1967-2019)

WATERLOO — John E. “Jonathan” Lyons, 52, of Iowa City, formerly of Waterloo, died Dec. 14 at University of Iowa Hospitals in Iowa City.

He was born Aug. 31, 1967, in Waterloo, son of John T. and Gretchen (Raab) Lyons.

Jonathan graduated from Columbus High School, Waterloo, and received a B.A. in English from the University of Iowa in 1997 and an M.F.A. in creative writing from California College of the Arts in 2005. He served as an adjunct assistant professor at Bucknell University in Lewisburg, Pa., from 2005-2016, and during these years he occasionally also taught as an adjunct instructor at Susquehanna University in Selinsgrove, Pa. As a creative writer, Jonathan authored the books “Minnows: A Shattered Novel”; “The White Noise Album”; and “Signal To Noise,” among other prose works in both long and short form.

Survived by: a son, Curran McLain Lyons of Lewisburg; his father, of Waterloo; and three brothers, Shaun (Mary) Lyons of Appleton, David Lyons (Lisa Rastetter) of Des Moines and Dennis Lyons of Waterloo; with many nieces and nephews.

Celebration of Life: 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, on the 1st floor of the Black’s Building, 501 Sycamore St., Waterloo, where the family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until services. Inurnment will be at Mount Olivet Cemetery, Waterloo. Reiff Family Center of Independence is assisting the family with arrangements.

Online condolences may be left at www.reifffamilycenter.com.