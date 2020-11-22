April 10, 1934-November 20. 2020
WATERLOO-John E. Anstey, 86 of Waterloo, died Nov. 20, 2020 at Ravenwood Specialty Care. He was born April 10, 1934 in Oelwein, son of Charles Edward and Rachael Naomi Palmer-Anstey. He graduated from Waterloo East HS in 1953. He married Mary Jean Anton on Mar. 16, 1957 in Waterloo, they later divorced. John worked as an accountant for Cutler Hardware in Waterloo for 21 years until closing. He also worked for Schoitz Memorial Hospital for 12 years and the Arkansas Dept. of Corrections for 5 years retiring in 1994. He was a member of Community Church of Christ in Cedar Falls. John enjoyed traveling, especially to Hawaii. He was an avid Hawkeyes fan attending every home basketball and football game. Survivors include: 2 daughters, Jodell (Tim) Mehmen, and Sandra Crow both of Waterloo; a daughter- in-law Sara Anstey of Waterloo; 8 grandchildren Jessica (David) Rindels , Katie (Bryan) Kerr, Josh, Ben, and Andrew Suprenant, Zacary Anstey, Holly (Andrew) Kessler all of Waterloo and 15 great grandchildren and one great-great granddaughter. He was preceded by: parents; son Russell Anstey; sister, Charlene Hulett, and granddaughter Jacqueline Jenkins-Scribner. Funeral Services will be held at 10 AM Tues. Nov. 24, 2020 at Kearns Funeral Service with burial in Oaklawn Cemetery in Oelwein. Go to www.kearnsfuneralservice.com for more. Memorials directed to the family.
