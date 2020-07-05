John Dotson

John (Jack) Dotson, 83 of Upland, CA, passed away at home on June 22, 2020 surrounded by his family after a long, courageous battle with cancer. He was born in Waterloo, IA on November 14, 1936 to William and Margaret Morris Dotson. He graduated from East High School in 1954 and The University of Iowa in 1958. He remained a lifelong Hawkeye fan. In 1960, he married Sherry LeMoine in Waterloo and they moved their family to California in 1977. They celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on June 17th. Jack enjoyed playing golf, spending time with friends and family and cheering for the Hawkeyes and the Green Bay Packers. He was a kind man to everyone and had an amazing appreciation for the simple things in life. Jack will forever be loved and remembered. He was preceded in death by his parents, in-laws Ralph and Helen LeMoine, brother Richard Dotson, nephew Jeff Dotson, sister-in-law Mary LeMoine and brother-in-law Jim Smith. He is survived by his wife, 2 sons Dave Dotson (Dana) of Pleasanton, CA and Mike Dotson (Melanie) of San Ramon, CA, daughter Sue Tracey (Tom) of Yorba Linda, CA, brother William Dotson (Linda) of Albuquerque, NM, sister Diane Smith of Cedar Falls, IA, sister-in-law Betty Dotson of Waterloo, IA, brother-in-law Blaine LeMoine of Cape Coral, FL, 8 grandchildren: Brock Tracey, Christopher Dotson, Logan Tracey, Anna Dotson, Nicklaus Dotson, Matthew Dotson, Connor Dotson, and Morgan Tracey and nieces and nephews. No services will be held at this time. Memorials may be given to City of Hope, 1500 E Duarte Road, Duarte, CA 91010 in his memory or online: ourhope.cityofhope.org/dotson